Democrat Petition Party Feb. 25 will feature statewide candidates

The Warren County Democratic Committee is hosting a Petition Signing Party at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Jefferson Defrees Family Center, 207 Second Ave., Warren. The featured speakers for the petition party will be Superior Court candidates, Judge Maria McLaughlin and Judge Debbie Kunselman; both vying for two of the four Superior Court seats on the ballot in November.

