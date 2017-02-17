D-10 announces quarterfinal sites, times

D-10 announces quarterfinal sites, times

The Warren girls , fresh off a 47-30 win over Grove City in the opening round, will travel to Mercer High School where they will meet Region 5 champion Slippery Rock Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Eisenhower boys , fresh off a first round bye, will meet West Middlesex on Friday at 6 p.m. That game will be the first of a doubleheader at OC, with Rocky Grove taking on Iroquois in another 2A quarterfinal following the conclusion of Ike-WM. The winners of those two games will meet in the semifinals.

