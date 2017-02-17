County senior center schedule

County senior center schedule

Thursday: 02/23: pool & games, 9 a.m.; Birthday lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Lancaster for Jonah & the Whale, May 10-11; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Annual one-day boat trip on Seneca Lake for a Be Bop Do Wap luncheon, July 25; Southern Caribbean cruise, Aug. 11-19; Montreal & Quebec City, Sept. 18-22.

