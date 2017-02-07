County bringing back recycling program
A Warren County-led recycling program was so successful last year that the county is bringing it back three times in 2017. County Planner Dan Glotz told the Warren County Planning & Zoning Commission three more events similar to last fall's Recyclathon have been arranged with the first one set for April 29. The event was held at the Warren Mall last fall but will tour the county in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|8 hr
|Curious
|1
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|9 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Jane Guthrie
|Mon
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Mon
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC