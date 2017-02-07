County bringing back recycling program

County bringing back recycling program

Read more: Times Observer

A Warren County-led recycling program was so successful last year that the county is bringing it back three times in 2017. County Planner Dan Glotz told the Warren County Planning & Zoning Commission three more events similar to last fall's Recyclathon have been arranged with the first one set for April 29. The event was held at the Warren Mall last fall but will tour the county in 2017.

