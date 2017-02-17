Conservation District scholarships available
The Warren County Conservation District will accept applications through May 1 for the Ralph G. Eckert Scholarship and the Warren County Council of Sportsmen's Clubs Scholarship. Ralph Eckert graduated with a degree in forestry from Penn State, according to a release from WCCD Program Assistant Sherry Moore.
