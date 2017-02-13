Community Foundation scholarships ava...

Community Foundation scholarships available

Scholarship applications for the more than 20 scholarships awarded by the Community Foundation of Warren County are now available online at cfowc.org. Students choosing post-secondary education options, including college and university studies, technical schools, community college, and career education such as nursing and other professions, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

