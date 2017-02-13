Community Foundation scholarships available
Scholarship applications for the more than 20 scholarships awarded by the Community Foundation of Warren County are now available online at cfowc.org. Students choosing post-secondary education options, including college and university studies, technical schools, community college, and career education such as nursing and other professions, are eligible and encouraged to apply.
