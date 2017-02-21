Commissioners seek grant for work on - Historic' courthouse

The commissioners on Wednesday adopted a resolution authorizing an application that seeks $100,000 in grant funding from the Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grant through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission . He suggested that a good portion of the funds, if obtained, would be used for work on the courthouse heating system and help the county "to support projects that rehabilitate, restore or preserve historic resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.