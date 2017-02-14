Commissioners respond to municipalities
The Warren County Commissioners are going to keep 10 percent of the state's liquid fuels allocation that the county, in turn, gives to the municipalities. But that's only one stream of liquid fuels money coming into Warren County and the Commissioners sought to clarify that in a press release issued on Tuesday.
