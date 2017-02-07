Chester Carlson
He was a veteran of W.W. II serving with the United States Air Force in Germany, France, Italy and N. Africa. Chet's passion was his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Guthrie
|Mon
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Mon
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC