Charles Tranter

A gentleman who embraced life in Warren, PA, Charles Richardson Tranter was born on January 10, 1924, to Edith Richardson Tranter and Richard Wager Tranter, and died at age 93 on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the home of his daughter and son in Lewisberry, PA . A lifelong community member, Chuck graduated from Warren Area High School and attended Northwestern and George Washington Universities.

