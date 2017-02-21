Charles Tranter
A gentleman who embraced life in Warren, PA, Charles Richardson Tranter was born on January 10, 1924, to Edith Richardson Tranter and Richard Wager Tranter, and died at age 93 on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the home of his daughter and son in Lewisberry, PA . A lifelong community member, Chuck graduated from Warren Area High School and attended Northwestern and George Washington Universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|Feb 17
|FACT
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC