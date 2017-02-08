Charles Meier
Charles A. Meier II, 54, of Trenton, Nebraska, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Nebraska. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1962, the son of Charles W. and Renate D. Meier of Tidioute.
