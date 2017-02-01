Carol Zuzek
On September 26, 1959, she married Emil Zuzek who preceded her in death. Zuzek III, Logan Zuzek, Hunter Zuzek, Mason Zuzek and Andrew Zuzek Jr.; and two sisters-in law, Marlene Cook of Wilcox and Ann Rolfe of Kane She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by an infant daughter, Amy Sue Zuzek and several brothers and sis-ters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC