Allegheny County man charged with molesting girl

John Patrick Godfrey, 38, Brackenridge, Pa., was charged by Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police with charges including unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses, corruption of minors, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault person less than 16 years of age and indecent assault without the consent of another. The alleged incident occurred between 2011 and 2013 when the victim was eight or nine years old, police said.

