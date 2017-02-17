Accused burglar pleads not guilty
Jamie Delbert Crick, 41, Youngsville, was arrested in January and charged on January 11, twice on January 18 and then again on January 25 all on charges related to various burglaries. He faces a total of 29 charges - with felonies that include several counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
