4 months to catch Hough

4 months to catch Hough

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

It took nearly four months to catch Laroy Hough and it took the involvement of federal officials to finally catch up with him. Hough, charged in connection with a burglary in Pleasant Township that occurred last August, was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path Sun Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Feb 24 Slow Poke 4
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC