2010 Sheffield High School graduate found murdered in Colorado

According to FOX 31 News in Denver, Ashley Mead, a 25-year-old mother who was reported missing earlier this week, was killed and her body partially dismembered, with some parts left in various places across several states and in a suitcase, the Boulder Police Department said Friday. Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Mead, were reported missing on Tuesday in Boulder after Ashley did not show up for work.

