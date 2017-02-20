2010 Sheffield High School graduate f...

2010 Sheffield High School graduate found murdered in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

According to FOX 31 News in Denver, Ashley Mead, a 25-year-old mother who was reported missing earlier this week, was killed and her body partially dismembered, with some parts left in various places across several states and in a suitcase, the Boulder Police Department said Friday. Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Mead, were reported missing on Tuesday in Boulder after Ashley did not show up for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber 21 hr FACT 3
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC