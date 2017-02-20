2010 Sheffield High School graduate found murdered in Colorado
According to FOX 31 News in Denver, Ashley Mead, a 25-year-old mother who was reported missing earlier this week, was killed and her body partially dismembered, with some parts left in various places across several states and in a suitcase, the Boulder Police Department said Friday. Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Mead, were reported missing on Tuesday in Boulder after Ashley did not show up for work.
