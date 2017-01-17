Youngsville man charged with another burglary - this time with accomplice

Jamie Delbert Crick, 41, of Youngsville, has been charged with felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property following a burglary on January 6 on Samuelson Road in Sugar Grove Township. Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the a residence on Samuelson Rd. for a report of a burglary that had occurred earlier that day.

