YMCA awarded $34,000 Firefly program grant

The Firefly Program will be made available two times a week for 12 weeks, four different times a year, according to YMCA grant writer Kimberly Slocum. The Y has provided free access to adults with intellectual disabilities, but there was not funding available for a fitness program, said Slocum.

