WCCS - Sgirls get win over Erie First
Warren County Christian School got a strong performance from Emma Marino on their way to a 35-19 win over visiting Erie First Christian Academy on Monday, Marino scored a game-high 17 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists in the winning effort.
