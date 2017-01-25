WCCC makes trailer more accessible for Special Olympics
A trailer for Special Olympians in Warren County has been modified with the help of Warren County Career Center Students. Dr. William Clark, of Bollinger Enterprises , said that the trailer, which houses equipment for Special Olympics athletes and staff, needed to have some modifications made to make it more accessible.
