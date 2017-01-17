Waterford man dies after being struck by vehicle
Michael Robertson, 46, was working in an unmarked utility work area on Route 59 in Mead Township around noon when he was struck by a westbound vehicle operated by Eugene Schwanke, 78, of Warren, according to state police. Police said Schwanke failed to see the flagger, who was reportedly standing on or near the westbound shoulder.
