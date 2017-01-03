Warren swimmers edge St. Marys

Warren swimmers edge St. Marys

Read more: Times Observer

The Warren swim teams went to St. Marys and came away with a pair of close wins - 97-83 on the girls side and 81-73 for the boys. "We knew it was going to be close and we were a little nervous going in with some kids still fighting the flu bug."

