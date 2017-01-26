Warren sweeps Mercyhurst Prep as McCullough sets school record
Warren's Paige McCullough removes the old record and adds her name as the new recordholder in the 100 meter breaststroke. She set the mark in Thursday's win over Mercyhurst Prep.
