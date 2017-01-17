Warren senior Megan Wortman scored eight points in a 47-30 road win against East on Thursday.
After an ugly incident put an end to their win over Strong Vincent on Monday, the Lady Dragons returned to the court on Thursday at East and earned a 47-30 victory. They overcame a hot start from East in which they still led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't apply
|20 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Wed
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC