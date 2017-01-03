Warren men have sentencing delayed on federal tax, currency charges
According to federal court records, Randall Branch pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and willful failure to file a tax return during a September 26 proceeding at the federal courthouse in Erie. On the same day, his son, John Branch, pled guilty to two counts of willful failure to file an income tax return.
