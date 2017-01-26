Warren man pleads guilty to charges related to his search for - clean urine'
A Warren man who trespassed at a Prospect St. residence and demanded urine from an eight-year-old has pled guilty. Andrew Cornelius, 26, pled guilty to defiant trespass, corruption of minors and obstructing the administration of law or governmental function before Judge Gregory Hammond on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Thu
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC