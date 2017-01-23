Warren man pleads guilty to burning down his house
A Warren man has pled guilty to burning down his Morrison St. home in an attempt to collect insurance money. Robert D. L. Clever II, 35, of 315 Morrison St., pled guilty before Judge Gregory Hammond to charges of causing or risking a catastrophe and arson - intent to collect insurance - both felonies - on Thursday afternoon during plea court.
