Warren County represented at inauguration by Khare
Ash Khare, who was a delegate to the convention last summer and then a Donald Trump electoral voter in December, was on hand for the festivities in Washington this week. "This was an awesome moment and the way Trump presented it, like a victory for the people, you have to be energized and he brought the people together," Khare went to DC on Thursday and took in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial and attended an Asian-Pacific American Ball on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for love
|Fri
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC