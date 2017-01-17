Warren County represented at inauguration by Khare

Ash Khare, who was a delegate to the convention last summer and then a Donald Trump electoral voter in December, was on hand for the festivities in Washington this week. "This was an awesome moment and the way Trump presented it, like a victory for the people, you have to be energized and he brought the people together," Khare went to DC on Thursday and took in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial and attended an Asian-Pacific American Ball on Thursday night.

