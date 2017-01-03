Warren Art League rings in 2017 with show at Prendergast Library, Jamestown, beginning Jan. 7
Members of the Warren Art League are proud be exhibiting at Prendergast Library's Art Gallery starting Jan7, 2017 to ring in the new year and showcase our members talents to the western New York community. Artworks will be displayed from January 6 through February 10 during regular library hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Bam bam
|2
|vote hillary to save usa
|3 hr
|Salley b good
|3
|On The Record
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC