WAHS junior accepted to journalism conference
Madison Streich recently said she hoped to be going to Washington, DC, after being nominated and applying for the George Mason University Washington Journalism and Media Conference. While the nomination, from teacher Amy Eaton at Warren Area High School, won Streich, a WAHS junior, the opportunity to submit her application, hers was one in a pool of thousands.
