VITA - Volunteer Tax Assistance Program reminder

The Allegheny Volunteer Alliance at the ACC would like to remind the residents of Warren and Forest Counties that IRS trained volunteers can help them if they are low income, disabled or elderly to fill out and file at no cost their Federal, State and Local tax forms, as well as Rent & Property Rebates. This local corps of volunteers has won statewide awards from the IRS for the number of returns that they file as well as the quality of their returns that they process.

