Tidioute boys earn first win of season
Tidioute has been building for the future with a core group of young players, and it all came together on Monday for the season's first win on the road against Forest Area, 58-56. The Bulldogs took advantage of their opportunities from the foul line to hold off Forest in the fourth quarter.
