Through the Artists' Eyes,' at the library's Wetmore Gallery

Photos submitted to Times Observer The work of local artists will be on display through January 30 at the Warren Public Library's Wetmore Gallery. Warren artist Monika Garami has taken her vision of an inclusive community, where all are treated equally, and made it a reality with the documentary photography art show "Through the Artists' Eyes," which opened Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Warren Public Library's Wetmore Gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.