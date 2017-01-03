Sugar Grove Ruff Riders help Rouse residents celebrate Christmas
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Sugar Grove Ruff Riders entertained about 30 men and women at the Rouse Suites in Youngsville. In photo above, a solo was presented by Eliza Brook on her saxophone.
