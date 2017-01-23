Strong Vincent girls coach fired for incident at Warren game, keeps teaching position
The visiting coach who charged into the stands to confront a fan at a Warren Area High School girls basketball game has been relieved of his coaching duties, but retains his teaching job. According to reports from the Erie Times-News, Paul Przepierski, former Strong Vincent High School girls basketball head coach, lost the coaching position he had held since 2011 as a result of the Monday, Jan. 16, incident.
