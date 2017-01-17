Steven Rulander
Steven Douglas Rulander, 57, of Rhine Run Road, Russell, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Steven was born in Warren, PA on April 16, 1959, the son of the late Herbert Rulander and Lois Orth.
