Steven Rulander

Yesterday Read more: Times Observer

A funeral service for Steven Douglas Rulander, 57 of Rhine Run Road, Russell, who died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside Pittsburgh, was held at 11 am at McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc. in Youngsville with Rev. Tim Olsen officiating.

