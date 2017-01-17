Sheffield earns AML win over DCC
Behind a dominating effort on the boards and on defense, Sheffield earned a 45-27 AML victory over DuBois Central Catholic on Friday. Austin Simmer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Drew Higby had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the way.
