Seedling sales to begin

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans to help wildlife this spring - and beyond - by planting tree and shrub seedlings offered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Howard Nursery. The 2017 seedling order form is available online, and sales are set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. Most seedlings are sold in units of 25, but 100-seedling bundles also are available in mixes to benefit deer and birds, as well as to improve riparian and winter-thermal habitats.

