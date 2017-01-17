Russell man pleads guilty to statutory sexual assault
Joseph S. Nowacki, 24, entered a plea last Friday to a count of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older. While Nowacki was initially charged with numerous offenses, First Assistant District Attorney Caleb Gnage explained the rationale behind the plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't apply
|6 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|14 hr
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC