Road Closures

Road Closures

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the following road information has been reported by Todd Lake, Director of Public Safety regarding area roads: Roads that are affected but passable with high-profile vehicles include Davey Hill Road, Cole Hill Road, Hosmer Run Road, Old Garland Road in Pittsfield Township, Old Pittsfield Road in Brokenstraw Township, and Jackson Run Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Jan 8 BigDickDaddy 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Jan 7 BigDickDaddy 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Jan 7 Renee 7
What is this website? Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
renee steele (Nov '15) Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
News Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort... Jan 5 stop the madness 1
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Jan 4 Bam bam 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at January 13 at 12:30AM EST

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC