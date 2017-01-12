Road Closures
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the following road information has been reported by Todd Lake, Director of Public Safety regarding area roads: Roads that are affected but passable with high-profile vehicles include Davey Hill Road, Cole Hill Road, Hosmer Run Road, Old Garland Road in Pittsfield Township, Old Pittsfield Road in Brokenstraw Township, and Jackson Run Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 7
|BigDickDaddy
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Jan 4
|Bam bam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC