Relief Rejected

A man in state prison for assaulting corrections officers after he was in jail for sending threatening mail to numerous members of the Warren County judicial system asked for, but was not granted, a new trial. A post-conviction relief hearing was held Tuesday in the case of Eddie R. Gray, 26, currently incarcerated in State Correctional Institution - Smithfield.
