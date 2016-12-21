Raymond Kane

Raymond Kane

Raymond L. Kane, 76, of Brown Hill Rd., Youngsville, passed away peacefully Friday December 30, 2016 at his residence surrounded by his family. Ray was born September 14, 1940 in Russell, a son of the late Richard and Catherine Kane.

