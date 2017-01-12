Raymon Billstone

11 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Ray was born November 28, 1927 in Warren and was the son of the late J.L. and Edith Billstone. He was a proud submarine sailor who served aboard the USS Brill in the U.S. Navy and was a lifelong member of the United States Submarine Veterans of World War II.

