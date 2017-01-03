Probation officers working on new tra...

Probation officers working on new training program

The Motivational Interviewing training that was approved for adult probation during the Dec. 14 Warren County Commissioner's meeting, said Carl McKee, is an intensive training program that attempts to change the stance of probation departments as well as the officers who work within them from punitive to rehabilitative. An evidence-based technique, McKee said, Motivational Interviewing involves officers choosing those people on their caseloads they predict are most ready for and open to change.

