Policy, precedent in place in district for fan discipline
District administrators cited policy on disruptive spectators when asked if a fan could be kept out of events, but did not offer comment on any individual fan. "If the behavior of a spectator causes a severe disruption at a game, the district can prohibit them from attending future events," Superintendent Amy Stewart said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't apply
|38 min
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|8 hr
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC