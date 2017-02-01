Police capture suspected gun thief
Pennsylvania State Police have found the man they were seeking in relation to the theft of firearms from a Brokenstraw Township residence. On Thursday, Jan. 26, police released information about the capture of two suspects and the hunt for a third, James E. Livingston III, 27. That information was published in the Friday edition of the Times Observer.
