12 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Phyllis Collins-Olson, 70 years old, born May 9th, 1946, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, in Russell on January 17th, 2017, after a brief illness. She worked at Warren State Hospital for many years, as a nurse she used her calm patience to care for those who were unable to care for themselves.

