Phyllis Bills
A funeral service for Phyllis P. Bills, who passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 was held at 11 am, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Sheffield First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Terry Teluch officiating, assisted by Ruth Ann Varrato and Pastor Robert Kifer.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
