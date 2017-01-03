Photo submitted to Times Observer Brook LeeAnn Weilacher is Warren's New Year's Baby.
Jess Wencil and Brett Weilacher welcomed their first child into the world on Monday, Jan. 2, at 5:28 p.m., making Brook LeeAnn Weilacher Warren's first baby of 2017. While Brook may have been a day late for the actual New Year's Day, she was about 7 days ahead of her due date, Wencil said.
