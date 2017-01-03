Photo submitted to Times Observer Brook LeeAnn Weilacher is Warren's New Year's Baby.

Photo submitted to Times Observer Bro...

Brook LeeAnn Weilacher is Warren's New Year's Baby.

Jess Wencil and Brett Weilacher welcomed their first child into the world on Monday, Jan. 2, at 5:28 p.m., making Brook LeeAnn Weilacher Warren's first baby of 2017. While Brook may have been a day late for the actual New Year's Day, she was about 7 days ahead of her due date, Wencil said.

